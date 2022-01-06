VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski sent a Christmas greeting to Archbishop Stefan, Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church – Ohrid Archbishopric.

In moments like this it is important to be united, honest in thought, and good in deed, only then will we have peace and tranquility in our souls, but also within our capabilities we will change society for the better.

At the tables this year, unfortunately, we will have a bitterness due to the growing economic crisis and poverty and these are the things that leave people indifferent, but they should be a great incentive for us to change things, and we will change them together, with faith, hope, knowledge and motivation for the future that every single person deserves.

Therefore, united and with faith in God, let’s work for better, to create conditions that will mean encouragement and release of the intellectual power and creation of every single person, to make available every driving force for the common development and changes that will bring future, reads the message.