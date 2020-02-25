VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski tonight united the citizens of Macedonia to march for justice together. The large number of people through the streets of the capital is just one big proof that VMRO-DPMNE and Hristijan Mickoski have the support of the citizens. The leader of VMRO-DPMNE gathered five times more people than Zoran Zaev at his failed private march for which he spent 150,000 euros. The Macedonian people showed Zaev who is really fighting for justice in this country and how the constitution and laws are defended. The people who took to the streets tonight know what they are marching for and are not brought to the march by buses, following the example of SDSM and Zaev.









