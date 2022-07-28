The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the vice-presidents of the party, Timco Mucunski and Aleksandar Nikoloski, as well as the secretary for international cooperation, Stefan Andonovski, held Thursday a meeting with EU Ambassador to Macedonia, David Geer.
Macedonia’s EU integration was discussed at the meeting.
I underlined the positions held by the party and the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia, which is a dignified integration with the preservation of the Macedonian identity, language and culture, and not a humiliating process involving assimilation.
I pointed out that the Government is not making any efforts at all to find solutions to overcome the current crises in Macedonia.
I also pointed out that Macedonia is going in a very bad direction with the SDSM and DUI government and that it is literally sinking into crises. The only way out of the catastrophic situation is early parliamentary elections, which should take place as soon as possible, said Mickoski after the meeting.
