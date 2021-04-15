The “Mafia” affair has a second part, the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski told a press conference on Thursday.



Mickoski explained how the double personal ID numbers were used for voting.

We found Sedat Peker’s brother, ie Xhadin Ademovski. His brother is Xheladin Ademovski, who, like Xhadin, has two personal ID numbers. He is voting in the school “Imri Elezi” in Cair, ie “Diturija” in Saraj, said Mickoski.

Mickoski also referred to Spasovski’s interview, who said yesterday that double personal ID numbers were issued since 1981 and that the Ministry of Interior is working on clearing them.