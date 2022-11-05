This political fair should be a summary of what we found, but also what we did in these 365 days as a local government. The obligation received from the citizens to manage the municipalities represents for me the greatest duty to justify the expectations, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski at the opening of the first political fair in Macedonia.

Under the motto “Fair of the changes that bring the future”, at which the party will report on the work done in the first year of the mandates of the mayors who won the last local elections, Mickoski emphasized at the very beginning that he was satisfied with the work of the mayors and the results achieved.

Twelve months later, after many hours of hard work, after many sleepless nights spent in communication with the mayors, after a lot of sweat, sacrificed work, dedication, I can say that I am satisfied with what has been achieved. The biggest benefit is that the changes that bring the future are felt. And they are the small but very significant hope that it can be different. We started to build a different image and we show with actions that it can be done differently, it can be done better and it can be done honestly. We spent a year without a single scandal in the local self-government, with many returned old debts in the municipalities that were blocked, with many new projects started, but also a different attitude towards solutions. Problems that are solved together with the citizens. The barrier that has existed for decades between the citizens and the politicians has been broken down. You can see the VMRO-DPMNE mayors in the parks, construction sites, neighborhoods, and streets, accessible to the people. Face to face to talk, to debate, to criticize, Mickoski said.

He stressed that these results in the local self-government were achieved in the conditions of a severe economic and political crisis and a convulsive struggle with the central government.

And I know that not all problems can be solved, nor did we promise that but that’s why we are trying with all our might to solve as many problems as possible and not to forget even for a moment everything we promised, he added.

He assessed the attitude of the Government towards the municipalities of Mickoski as openly hostile. He complained that the municipalities run by mayors from VMRO-D-MNE face daily obstructions, cuts in funds, withdrawal of aid, and failure to solve problems.