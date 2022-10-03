Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE, in an interview with the “Studio 10” show spoke about the current situation in the country and indicated that he does not see the need to meet with the economic council in the government because that council is made up of the same people who were solving the covid problems but solved nothing. Regarding dealing with the crisis, he said he is ready to help the citizens and the state.

I don’t see any reason why I would enter into this scenario of turning this whole business into a market, which is very serious, because it is about the future of the state and the future of the citizens, then it would be better to go on a TV debate. Why sit there fifty people or thirty who have decided nothing until now anyway, those people who were in charge of covid, are part of that economic council, and if that’s how they solved things the way they solved covid, I really don’t want either I don’t want to waste theirs or my time and that’s why I told them “choose a team, I’m ready to help you”.

Mickoski stressed that he is ready to present the concept that offers help to get out of this crisis situation that the country is facing.