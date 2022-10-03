Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, in an interview with the “Studio 10” show, spoke about the latest affair involving Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, where he pointed out that this affair shows serious trading of influence by Kovacevski and his friend.
We prove, we say this company was established by him and his friend, this company concluded a contract with that company, the one who established it is now in a high state position, in the first position. Even if he has nothing at the moment, the friend has, isn’t that trade in influence? Mickoski asked.
Mickoski pointed out that he will file a defamation lawsuit these days because SDS calls him a “proven criminal”, and they have no evidence of that.
Now they will have to prove what they claim in court, today or tomorrow at the latest I will file a complaint for defamation because yesterday they called me, just like they called me a “proven criminal”, I want to see the evidence where I am legally convicted for crime committed, I have to sue SDS for defamation to apologize or give them a few days space to apologize because they are really crossing every decent line. We went through the billboards, we went through the flyers, we went through the campaign, but at the end of the day I’m a university professor, today the semester started, there were 90 students in the second year of the university before me and now I’m a “proven criminal”, they have to prove it, to show the judgment where they proved that I am a criminal, Mickoski added.
