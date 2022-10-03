Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, in an interview with the “Studio 10” show, spoke about the latest affair involving Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, where he pointed out that this affair shows serious trading of influence by Kovacevski and his friend.

We prove, we say this company was established by him and his friend, this company concluded a contract with that company, the one who established it is now in a high state position, in the first position. Even if he has nothing at the moment, the friend has, isn’t that trade in influence? Mickoski asked.

Mickoski pointed out that he will file a defamation lawsuit these days because SDS calls him a “proven criminal”, and they have no evidence of that.