In just one year, every family of four in Macedonia has a new debt of 77,500 denars, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

How we ended the economic year 2021:

⁃ Budget revenues around € 3.55 billion

⁃ Budget expenditures around € 4.18 billion

The difference between budget expenditures and revenues is around € 0.63 billion or a new debt for Macedonian citizens of € 630 million.

The projected gross domestic product for 2021 was 11.714 billion €, which means that in the year of local elections the government increased the debt by about 5.14%, and each family of four has a news debt of 1,260 € or 77,500 denars, writes Mickoski.