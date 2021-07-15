VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, accompanied by the party’s International Secretary Timco Mucunski, met Thursday with the Dutch Ambassador to Macedonia, Dirk Jan Kop.

At the meeting, Mickoski thanked for the principled support of the Netherlands aimed at the need for rule of law reforms, but also stressed that Macedonia remains the most corrupt country in Europe, which in recent years has failed to take concrete steps to address systemic shortcomings.

Mickoski stressed the strategic commitment of VMRO-DPMNE for full-fledged EU membership based on values and standards instead of blackmail that does not comply with the founding treaties of the bloc.

The interlocutors affirmed the need for fair and credible local elections this fall.