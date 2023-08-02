On the occasion of the state holiday on August 2 – Ilinden, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, congratulated the Macedonian citizens.

“Ilinden is the brightest day for Macedonians. Ilinden is the symbol of the Macedonian fight for freedom. Ilinden is the foundation of Macedonian statehood. Macedonia and Ilinden are two intertwined strains that indicate the identity of each Macedonian.

Driven by the ideal of freedom, 120 years ago the people of Macedonia began their epic journey, sowed the seed of defiance and their toil was crowned by the first session of ASNOM and the creation of the Macedonian state. Both Ilindens – the one in 1903 and the one in 1944 – were the cornerstones in Macedonian history, which left an indelible in the collective memory of Macedonia.

Ilinden was also the guiding star for all those people who dreamt about and won Macedonian independence on September 8, 1991, and will keep on guiding those who will fight for Macedonia in the future. The struggle for Macedonia will never end. It is an eternal idea like the one to build a fatherland that will be master of its own, equal with everyone under this sun, progressive and prosperous. That idea exited through both Ilindens, it exists today.

We are proud of our past and we won’t let anyone belittle or appropriate that. We are proud of our ancestors and their self-sacrifice to build Macedonia. They are our example that with unity and perseverance, we may achieve any goal.

Today, same as a century ago, we face internal and external challenges, but the past teaches us that with unity, dignity, and faith in justice we can build a better future.

May Macedonia be eternal!