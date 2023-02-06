Macedonia is definitely at the bottom in the region. In the fourth quarter, industrial production and the processing industry are in a deep negative, says Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO DPMNE.

Two key parameters according to which the growth of the economy is evaluated are industrial production and manufacturing industry. In the fourth quarter, the Macedonian industrial production and the processing industry are in a deep negative. Compared to other countries in the region, Macedonia is definitely at the bottom.

Industrial production in December recorded a drop of 1.3%, in November the negative was 3.7%, and in October the drop was 5.3%. The decrease in industrial production in the fourth quarter is about 3.4%, and for the whole of 2022, the drop in industrial production is 0.3%.

The situation with the manufacturing industry is similar, namely, in December it recorded a drop of 2.3%, in November the negative was 5.6%, and in October the drop was 4%. The drop in the manufacturing industry in the fourth quarter is about 4%, and for the whole of 2022, the decrease in the manufacturing industry is 1.1%.