Following the devastating earthquake in the southeastern part of Turkey, the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Embassy of Macedonia in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul, which are in constant communication with the competent institutions of Turkey.

Our diplomatic and consular missions in Turkey are available 24 hours a day for all possible questions, on the hotlines: +905394569710 in Ankara, +905456149777 in Istanbul, and + SOS hotline of the MFA in Skopje 38975273732.