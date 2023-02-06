Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski welcomed Hungarian President Katalin Novák, who is paying an official visit to Macedonia today, with a Sharplaninec dog, who is everyone’s favorite in the Vodno residence.

This morning, Novák was welcomed with an official ceremony with the highest state and military honors by her host Pendarovski, after which a meeting of the two presidents and a plenary meeting of the delegations of the two countries will follow.

During her stay in Skopje, Novák will have meetings with Parliament So+peaker, Talat Xhaferi and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, and together with Pendarovski, he will also meet with representatives of youth organizations.

Presidents Pendarovski and Novák will also lay wreaths on the grave of Goce Delcev in the church “St. Spas” in Skopje.