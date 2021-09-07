VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, told reporters ahead of the promotion of the candidate for mayor of the municipality of Gazi Baba regarding the scandal with the Macedonian diplomats, that the mafia was not only in the Ministry of Interior, but was widespread in Macedonian diplomacy, and this government continues to suffocate and embarrass the country.

When at the beginning we revealed the affair with fake passports, with passports given to Balkan drug bosses, then I was accused by the government of sabotaging an ongoing action, now we saw that the mafia is not only in the Ministry of Interior, but the mafia has spread into diplomacy, so we have a case where people who were wanted by Interpol and other partner countries were evacuated through diplomatic channels, said Mickoski.

He said that what VMRO-DPMNE said a few months ago today continues to suffocate and embarrass Macedonia, dragging it into the “political swamp” that the current SDSM/DUI government brought to the country.