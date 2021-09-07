VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski sent a message to the international community, especially to the European Union to prevent the smuggling of laws by the SDSM/DUI government, pointing out that if it persists in its plan to push a single law through, VMRO-DPMNE will block the work of the Macedonian Parliament.

As for 15 laws, I do not know if they are 15, but I know that there are laws that the SDSM/DUI government wants to pass in a brutal way and in a smuggling way through the Parliament, completely abusing the “European flag” procedure, said Mickoski answering a reporter’s question in Gazi Baba where the candidates for mayor of this municipality and the candidate for mayor of Skopje were presented.

Mickoski also sent a message to the citizens emphasizing that in a few weeks they will decide for themselves whether they want to live in a country, ie as he called Zaev”s company or in a free and democratic country in which European values are developed.