The candidate for mayor of the City of Skopje, Danela Arsovska, said at Tuesday’s event in Gazi Baba, that her vision for Skopje is a city that will nurture tradition and look to the future, as ecologically clean city, without traffic jams, such as all Skopje citizens deserve.

I know that your attendance in big numbers are due to the fact of disappointment with what is happening to us at the moment in the city of Skopje, and on the other hand I am convinced that you want to support what is the right solution for the city of Skopje for the next four years, said Arsovska.

Arsovska pointed out the problems that the citizens as part of Skopje have in Gazi Baba such as the problem with clean drinking water in some parts of the municipality, the lack of fecal sewage in certain parts, which as she said are problems that are not for the 21st century, as well as traffic jams, but also the huge pollution caused by some facilities.