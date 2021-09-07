VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski presented Tuesday in Gazi Baba the party’s candidate for mayor of the municipality and the candidate for mayor of Skopje.

Here we expect a big double victory in Gazi Baba and then to roll up our sleeves together and win a big victory for the residents of Gazi Baba, and for the residents of the City of Skopje, he said adding that immediately after the victory in the local elections, there will be a new parliamentary majority and a new government led by VMRO-DPMNE.

According to Mickoski, a vote in the local elections is also a vote for the future of Macedonia, whether we choose crime, corruption, incompetence, humiliation, or we choose hope, prosperity, work and projects.