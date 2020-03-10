The lists of candidates that VMRO-DPMNE published tonight were the topic of tonight’s issue of TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show. According to analyst Agim Jonuz, it is about quality team for taking over the power.

What I like is that there are new names that we couldn’t be surprised to be on the lists, but as we followed the names we couldn’t be not surprised to hear Safet Bisevac’s name. I think that with this squad, if it comes to taking over the government, Hhristijan Mickoski has a quality team, says Jonuz.