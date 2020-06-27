VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, together with the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE heading the list in the third electoral district visited Saturday the Municipality of Cesinovo – Oblesevo, where they met with the locals.

At the meeting, Mickoski pointed out that the end of Zoran Zaev and SDSM is coming on July 15, that is the day when the citizens will say enough is enough to the criminal government. On July 15, the renewal of the Republic of Macedonia will begin. It is on that day that the sun will shine for the Republic of Macedonia and the Macedonian citizens.

Мицкоски додаде дека заедно со граѓаните ќе го урне Зоран Заев и неговата криминална влада која само и наштети на државата. Се ближи денот кога ќе се победи и вирусот Зоран Заев.

Mickoski added that together with the citizens, he will overthrow Zoran Zaev and his criminal government, which only harmed the state.

The day is coming when the virus Zoran Zaev will be defeated, he said, urging people to vote en masse on July 15, while observing the Covid-19 measures.



Mickoski reminded that due to this government led by SDSM, Macedonians feels humiliated, due to their trading policies that only harm the citizens and the state itself.