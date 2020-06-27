VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and secretary-general Igor Janusev, who heads the list in the third election district, said Saturday in Zrnovci that the party needs a big victory in order to avoid blackmail, intimidation, threats, pressure and bargaining.

We need a big win for the farmers, for a strong economy, for reconstruction of hospitals, schools, sports halls, culture centers, roads, to bring our children home, said Mickoski.

He said the renewal would come after July 15.

Janusev pledged that subsidies would be regularly paid, promised facilitated access to IPARD funds and support to investments.

He said it is important to vote on July 15 to punish the policy of SDSM and its leader Zoran Zaev, while promising higher salaries by 25 percent, higher pensions by 20 percent, cutting unemployment below 10 percent and education reforms.