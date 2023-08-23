They can’t deliver what they undertook as an obligation, and they did that beyond the political legitimacy they possess or, to be more precise, do not possess, Hristijan Mickoski, VMRO-DPMNE leader, responded to a question why Kovachevski and SDSM should accept early parliamentary elections.

Mickoski reminded the public of the manner in which Kovachevski was elected to be a prime minister, with no legitimacy, smuggled into the office by the parliamentarian majority after SDSM’s disaster in the local elections that forced the entire leadership to resign.

“What is even more horrifying, this illegitimate PM signed a national catastrophe and capitulation behind closed doors and without consulting the largest political factor in the country, VMRO-DPMNE, despite the fact that we offered our support”, Mickoski pointed out.

The opposition leader concluded that after the failure of their project, it is only logical to organize early parliamentary elections because there is no objective reason for SDSM and DUI to stay in power.