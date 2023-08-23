Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski indicated that the identity documents with the name Republic of Macedonia will be considered valid for the 2024 elections. It is widely assumed that, given the dismal polling of the SDSM party, Spasovski will try to disenfranchise large number of voters with his decision that the documents that don’t have the imposed name “Republic of North Macedonia” become invalid in February – just ahead of the most likely terms for the elections.

That is not even a question, Spasovski said when asked whether citizens will be able to vote with the “old” documents.

He again insisted that the documents will have to be changed, and did not answer directly to questions why won’t the Government cover the cost – considering that citizens are being forced to change documents that are valid for years to come.