Today we practically start the key preparation for the local elections that will take place in a few months from today. We are symbolically starting it right here from the Skopje Old Bazaar and we had the opportunity to talk to several craftsmen, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Tuesday after visiting the bazaar.

They also expressed their concern about the current economic situation in the country, the consequences of the pandemic, the disappointment with the government’s approach to the assistance that was brutally abused for violent bribery, instead of helping those affected by the crisis. So it is a great opportunity for the coming period to continue to meet with the people, to talk about real problems, and not only here in the Skopje Old Bazaar but everywhere in Macedonia with people who are practically fighting on a real field with real problems, not with those wearing imaginary pink glasses sitting in thick leather armchairs, he said.

He said that the government with their expensive PR agencies is trying to paint a rosy picture, while in fact the reality is completely different, that is, the opposite of what the government is trying to show us through the expensive propaganda machinery.