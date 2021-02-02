Answering a reporter’s question regarding the no-confidence motion against Ljupco Nikolovski, Bojan Maricic and Nikola Dimitrov submitted by VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said that according to the announcements, the no-confidence motion against Dimitrov should be put on Wednesday’s agenda, and said he hoped that the motion against Nikolovski and Maricic will take place soon.

Mickoski said that according to rankings in the past two years, such as the one by Transparency International, where Macedonia is ranked 111th, the perception of the level of corruption in the country is by far the highest in the region.

Today we are the most corrupt country in the Balkans. Kosovo, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Romania, all countries in the region are better ranked than us. Macedonia is the most corrupt country. Instead of writing their resignations immediately, we still see them showing up before the media and trying again to shift their corruption to some past 10 or 15 years ago when, unfortunately for them, the country was among the top 65 in the world, said Mickoski, following his meeting with craftsmen in the Skopje Old Bazaar.

Commenting on Zaev’s statement that it takes six to seven years to be effective in the fight against corruption, Mickoski said that it will take no more than six to seven days only if Zaev starts with himself and his close associates.