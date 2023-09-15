VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski promised that the next Government, which he is expected to lead, will investigate the scandal with chemotherapy theft at the Oncology Clinic. Mickoski pointed out to the fact that the previous Clinic management put in place a system for tracking the chemo vials, which has been quickly put out of function by the SDSM appointed management.

If the KATO system had been functional at the time, we would have the answer to the question who was endangering lives and how many lives were lost over the past years. In my name and in the name of the families of the victims of this horrific and disturbing event, I promise that once we have a new, VMRO-DPMNE led Government, we will seriously, from the root, investigate this problem and all who will be proven to have endangered lives and enriched themselves will be held seriously responsible, Mickoski said.