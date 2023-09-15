Famliies of the patients killed in the devastating hospital fire in Tetovo in 2021 protested in front of the office of state prosecutors in Skopje today.

Pictures of the 14 victims were shown at the protest and the family members demanded the removal of state prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski, for the way in which this tragedy was investigated.

Building standards were ignored and our loved ones are dead because of it. The lives of the citizens in this country are held hostage to rigged public contracts and corruption. 14 victims and 0 days in prison for those responsible. This is not justice, justice is destroyed here in this building, said protest organizer Mumin Ismaili.

The families demand a serious investigation, including against Government officials who approved the construction of improvised Covid wards using flammable materials, and against the politically linked BRAKO company who built the hospitals.