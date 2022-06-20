We continue with our activism, within Parliament, institutions and through the streets, you will see us through the cities and neighborhoods, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with the “24 analysis” show on TV 24.
Mickoski emphasized that in the coming period there will be a protest summer as he announced during the protest on Saturday, ie as he said “you will see us more often on the streets, in front of institutions and neighborhoods where we believe that we should express the revolt together with the citizens.”
In the period that follows, we will have a protest summer. That protest summer and this active blockade in Parliament will last as long as they are operational, normally within Parliament. Then in the fall we have planned a new set of steps, so it will be dynamic and we said that the responsibility for all this lies with the government and Kovacevski, because from the very beginning we try to impose a pace of cooperation, conversation, help. That frustration lasts from the local elections, after the debacle and the defeat of SDSM, says Mickoski.
