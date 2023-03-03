VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, who tries to deflect from his growing corruption allegations by blaming his critics of working with Russia. Grubi is the point man for several highway projects, done in cooperation with the US Bechtel company, but he allowed the hiring of a company which the Government previously blacklisted, to conduct oversight.

The projects will end up as very costly – Mickoski cited a figure of two billion EUR – are also ran incompetently with long delays on the small stretch between Skopje and the border with Kosovo, and Grubi is apparently using them to line his own pockets.

Mickoski presented documents showing that the Eptisa company was selected to conduct oversight on the Corridor 8 and Corridor 10A projects, through a consortium with another company, in late October. But the same company was previously red-flagged by the Zaev Government, while Grubi was First Deputy Prime Minister, in late 2020. The Government then reviewed the work on the railroad stretch to the border with Bulgaria and warned all institutions not to work with the Eptisa company because of its “unethical, illegal and inappropriate” behavior.