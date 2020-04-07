The leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, sent a letter to the people who are on the front line in the fight against the contagious pandemic that takes lives, and that is the health workers. He says that there is a desire, a moral conscience, but above all an obligation as a person to give public thanks to those who sacrifice themselves, their lives and the destiny of their families to save our lives and the lives of our families.

Your round the clock work saves lives, and while during the curfew each of us is at home with our families, you are at work and helping. One cannot but bow down to the great work that you are doing for our country and this people, with the honor and strength that makes us proud, Mickoski said in the letter, adding it is on these people that our system relies, not on the conscience of the politicians who run the country.

Mickoski emphasizes that the time comes when we will have to face the mistakes that were made, but the work of doctors and nurses who fight against the pandemic must not and should not be forgotten.

And when it comes to coronavirus tests, although the minister says everything is fine, the mayor of Kumanovo says it is not. Although we belong to two different political options, and I have a seriously different opinion on many topics related to the management of the municipality of Kumanovo, I must say that the man is right when he says that Kumanovo is left on its own and that there are no tests. Urgent help is needed for Kumanovo and the government and the Health Ministry should pay great attention to overcoming the crisis. At the same time, what I can do from my position is to call on all health professionals to apply for the needs of the ministry and to provide their services to the Kumanovo hospital and help as much as they can, he said.

Mickoski added that doctors and all health professionals need to know that they are not alone.