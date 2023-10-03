Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, has called on Europe not to allow Russian interests to become a reality in the Balkans once again in the 21st century, and to prevent the assimilation of the Macedonian people. He made these remarks in response to a journalist’s question.

Mickoski pointed out that historical instances have shown that whenever Bulgaria has attempted to assimilate the Macedonian people or deny their Macedonian identity, these actions have had the support of Russia and aligned with Russian interests in the Balkans. He referenced historical events such as the Treaty of San Stefano, where Bulgaria essentially received today’s Macedonia as a gift due to an agreement between the Ottoman Empire and Russian officials. He also mentioned the Bled Agreement, which Bulgaria abandoned upon the instruction of Soviet leader Stalin. Mickoski expressed concern that similar agreements are being made, this time with the involvement of Macedonian leaders Kovachevski, Pendarovski, and Osmani.

Mickoski emphasized that VMRO-DPMNE is resolute in its positions and will not deviate from them or accept the Bulgarian dictate. He clarified that their primary concern is the rights of the Macedonian community in “Western Bulgaria/Pirin Macedonia,” which should be respected, as was the case during the Bled Agreement.

Mickoski noted that the European Court of Human Rights has issued 15 judgments related to the rights of the Macedonian community, while none are related to the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia. This underscores VMRO-DPMNE’s stance that the rights of the Macedonian community are under threat, and they will not accept a Bulgarian dictate, especially since they were not involved in its creation.