The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, and members of the party’s senior leadership met tonight with members of the party from the Strumica branch.

Tonight at a meeting in the cramped hall of the Municipal Committee of VMRO-DPMNE in Strumica. Strumica is on its feet and is looking for changes and a new future. We talked about our red lines, identity, and our common struggle for a better life. Let’s altogether from all the committees, from all the cities and towns tell this government: Enough is enough! It’s time for big steps forward, Mickoski said on Facebook.