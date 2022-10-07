With 750 collected signatures, Levica officially submitted the initiative for a referendum with the question “Are you in favor of continuing the negotiations with the EU by accepting the parliamentary conclusions of July 16, 2022”. The leader of the party, Dimitar Apasiev, pointed out today that the procedure was institutionally complicated, but he says he hopes that it will pay off, because formally the legal issue is clear – set in a way that he does not expect the Parliament Speaker, Xhaferi, to evaluate as improper.

If the initiative passes the parliamentary filter, the legal provisions stipulate that within three months, 150,000 citizen signatures will have to be collected in the regional units of the Ministry of Justice.