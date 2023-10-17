VMRO-DPMNE Leader Hristijan Mickoski, in a statement made on Tuesday, suggested May 8 as a plausible option for scheduling the second round of presidential elections, to coincide with the parliamentary elections. Mickoski called for the elections to take place on a Wednesday and emphasized the need for discussions with other political parties to reach a consensus and assess whether there is a rational approach on their part to define the entire electoral process.

He questioned the logic and justification behind spending millions of people’s money over the course of one month and expressed a desire to find common ground and reasonable thinking on the opposing side. “So, we propose having it on a Wednesday. Let’s convene, collaborate, deliberate, and ascertain if there is any rational discourse from the other side to establish the complete procedure,” he added.