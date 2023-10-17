Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, unequivocally denounced the recent terrorist attack in Brussels, where two Swedish nationals tragically lost their lives. In a Facebook post, he declared, “I strongly condemn last night’s brutal and horrific attack in Brussels, in which two people were killed and one person was wounded.”

Marichikj stressed that this attack directly targeted the core of European values, peace, and security, representing an affront to democratic principles. He affirmed North Macedonia’s unwavering solidarity with its European partners in the battle against terrorism and those who seek to disrupt the peace and stability of the continent.

The Deputy PM underscored the importance of unity and resilience among nations to ensure peace in Europe and effectively address security challenges. He also noted that the Macedonian delegation in Brussels continued their work, focusing on the bilateral screening of Chapter 11, Agriculture and Rural Development, despite the tragic events.