Mickoski tests positive for Covid-19 Macedonia 16.08.2022 / 16:23 VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski cancelled his visit to the Mavrovo-Rostuse Municipality on Tuesday, because of Covid-19 symptoms and a positive rapid antigen test. Hristijan Mickoski Comments are closed for this post.
