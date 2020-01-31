VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski visited Friday the Makdia factory and shared impressions and photos on social networks.

I visited the Makdia factory which has been operating since 2015. Foreign investment that has added value to the Macedonian economy. Such meetings are welcome and necessary especially in this period when we are finalizing the latest measures that will be part of our economic offer that should bring about the necessary renewal. What we offer will be based on positive experience and will mean solving the problems facing the business. The economy implies the necessity of domestic and foreign investment for rapid development, but also legal certainty and exceptional commitment to rooting out widespread corruption. Our and my focus will be on economic development that will make people richer and happier, open up opportunities and chances for creating a certain future. VMRO-DPMNE will have the best program with a particular focus on economic issues. It will enable rebirth and economic renewal because Macedonia deserves more and better, wrote Mickoski.