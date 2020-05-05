In interview with TV 24, VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, emphasized that Goce Delcev is one of the foundations of the Macedonian state and that it cannot be discussed. He regretted that on the other hand, SDSM and the government are calculating and leaving room for the dispute with Bulgaria to continue to calculate and trade with the Macedonian national interests.

This nation, this country is based on the functioning, birth, creation and struggle of Goce Delcev and disputing it is like disputing many activists of modern, contemporary European countries, that they are not part of those countries. That is not the subject of discussion for me either. Unfortunately, on the other hand, I see a kind of calculating and leaving space to make certain concessions again, sometimes when they have the opportunity again, I hope they will not have the opportunity to be more precise, I am sure they will not have the space to the detriment of Macedonian national interests, says Mickoski.