Zaev no longer repeats his position that he hasdefeated the coronavirus, as he was wont to say before the elections. His Healthcare Minister no longer holds daily press conferences to assure us everything is under control. We also don’t see the politicized Infectious Diseases Committee which engaged in partisan politics. They’re all gone because we have 393 newly infected patients, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in a Facebook post, in which he blames the Zaev Government for badly mismanaging the epidemic.

Macedonia is facing a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with nearly 400 infected in one day – double what was considered a bad day just a week ago.