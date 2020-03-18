Speaking about the current situation in the Republic of Macedonia on the “Click Plus” show, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski pointed out that the virus should not be used as a topic for political points.

One should not politicize this topic as this is beyond party matter and I suppose if you follow my press conferences carefully where I keep repeating this. It is necessary to unite and jointly put all our forces at disposal and deal with it, said Mickoski.