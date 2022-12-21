People are fed up with the false promises that we have just not become a member of the European Union, as opposed to national concessions to the detriment of identity, we need early parliamentary elections in which Macedonian citizens will have the opportunity to express themselves and in which, undoubtedly, VMRO -DPMNE will win convincingly because the people demand changes, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, regarding the constitutional amendments, which are claimed to be immediately followed by membership in the EU.

In his interview with Macedonian Television on Tuesday, he pointed out that Macedonian citizens feel humiliated and lied to, that for 22 years in a row they have been promised accession to the EU at the expense of national symbols and identity, as in the examples of the past, just change the name and we will joint it, just change the flag, and you will joint it, but in reality, there is nothing like that.

Mickoski pointed out that in Macedonia the voice of the Macedonian people, which is the majority and sovereign over the decisions, should be listened to, and it is consensually in favor of membership in the union but not at the cost of its complete deprivation of identity.

People are fed up, people have so many national humiliations, and they feel so lied to, that really none of us has the credibility to appear and lead that nation, because all those who came before that nation and tried to lead it, lied, Mickoski said.

This is not the politics of clowns, this is not the politics of theater performances and comedies, these are serious topics, serious times, and serious times require serious politicians with serious life experience behind them, who have worked under pressure, who have made decisions when they had to. Not installed politicians without credibility and legitimacy to make decisions on behalf of the people, said Mickoski.

Mickoski pointed out that although Kovacevski is not an experienced politician and by accepting and signing the French proposal, he accepted obligations that he had no opportunity to fulfill, he still had many people around him who were as experienced as they were, as well as foreigners who were coming, why did not they asked, do you have two-thirds of the parliament for what we are agreeing on or not, and when there is no possibility, the only solution is to hold early parliamentary elections, in which VMRO-DPMNE will win convincingly.