The problems in the country are deliberately being left unresolved, or someone has no idea how to resolve them, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said during his MRTV interview today. Mickoski warned that 2023 will be very important for Macedonia, with a long list of issues that face the country.

Our debt level will continue to grow, we will have no money, inflation will continue to worsen and the pressure from the war in Ukraine will increase. The economic and energy crisis will devastate many companies, many will be left without work and will seek work abroad. Nobody is preparing us for that, Mickoski said.

His comments come on the heels of the latest IRI poll that showed a deeply worsening mood in the country with large majorities of citizens believing that the country is moving in the wrong direction.