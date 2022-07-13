The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, hopes that at the last moment the Government will say “no” to the French proposal.

What is being offered is not the beginning of negotiations for Macedonia. This is painting in Brussels. In order to start the negotiations, the Constitution needs to be changed, and we as a party have said that this will not happen. I most responsibly claim that VMRO-DPMNE will not vote for constitutional amendments, and I think that neither will the MPs of SDSM, after they see the Protocol that will be signed by Bujar Osmani. We assure the Macedonian public that we will not support constitutional amendments, Mickoski said before the start of the protest against the French proposal outside the Government.

I believe that some of the MPs from SDSM have a bit of Macedonian, because when they read the proposal, that is, the protocol that Bujar Osmani will sign, they will change their minds and curse themselves for even allowing themselves to vote for what is called the last modified proposal.



When asked by a Bulgarian journalist what he will say tomorrow to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mickoski emphasizes: