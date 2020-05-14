The President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday on TV Telma’s “Top tema” show that VMRO-DPMNE is ready for elections and whenever they take place they will win the elections, but the price for that must not be lost human lives.

I know that our political opponent is imposing an anti-campaign that VMRO-DPMNE was running away from the elections, but my answer to that question is that whenever the elections take place, VMRO-DPMNE will beat SDSM. But, I will say again, if the price for that is to have one more lost life, I would not like to be part of such a scenario, Mickoski emphasized.

He added that he leaves that necrophiliac scenario to other politicians who are deeply immersed in the political swamp and are looking for a lifeline. Even if there is one life lost, I could not live with it all, because I feel free, a man who is firmly on his feet and does not need to think that one person died because we have made a decision when the election will take place, said Mickoski.

He stressed that they, as politicians, must take their actions seriously and above all responsibly towards the health of the citizens, and only then think about how and if they would hold those elections.