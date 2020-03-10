VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the party is going to score a historic win at the coming elections.

We are going for a sure win in the elections. Every generation has its own struggle, and ours is to bring renewal for all, more justice, more principled politics, better living standards and to restore faith that we will succeed, Mickoski said.

Mickoski presented the opposition lists at the coming elections. He pointed to the fact that 95 percent of the candidates are new nominees, which represents a wholesale change in the major party.