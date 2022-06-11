We are not all the same, we are protesting because life is not better in Macedonia, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE on Kanal 77’s “Stadium” show, talking about the upcoming protest on June 18, emphasizing that citizens in all polls say that people should join the protest and that the state is going in the wrong direction.

Mickoski pointed out that since Kovacevski took over the government, nothing good has been done, on the contrary, things have gotten worse in Macedonia.

5 months have passed and apart from empty statements, I cannot say what marked these 5 months of Kovacevski, it cannot be said that he made a good move or reform. What was bad became worse and I cannot single out anything good and that is the reason why we are protesting and why there will be such a protest period, said Mickoski.

Mickoski added that various structures protested in Macedonia and it is irresponsible to be silent if the citizens in the polls say go out and protest and if they say that this country is going in the wrong direction.

If there is no protest and no changes are demanded, the people will think that everyone is the same, they will say VMRO-DPMNE rules at the local level, others at the central level, and the people live poorer, said Mickoski.

Mickoski stated that Kovacevski did not run in elections and from a state point of view does not represent politics, but protects the business interests of SDSM and DUI and zealously implements them.