VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski campaigned today in Makedonska Kamenica, Pehcevo and other cities in the 3rd electoral district in eastern Macedonia, where he promised to rule the country honestly and with dignity if he is elected.

In these elections you decide for the future of your children, but also for the honor of your ancestors, Mickoski said, after listing the numerous humiliations of Macedonian national dignity under SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev.

Mickoski reminded the voters how Zaev promised to preserve the Macedonian national identity, often using poetic, floral language, only to betray all those promises. “On top of the humiliation came his crime and plunder. He holds captive the judiciary and the prosecutors and uses it to attack political opponents, but also to selectively pardon those he finds useful, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader also presented his program for Renewal of Macedonia, which includes a major infrastructure package, tax and regulatory breaks and a pledge to fight corruption in the highest levels of politics.