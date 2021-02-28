In a social media comment, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski vowed to defeat what he called is “Zaev’s plan to deface Macedonia”. VMRO-DPMNE is accusing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over his numerous concessions toward neighboring countries, that weaken Macedonian national identity and the character of the Macedonian nation state.

We will stop Zaev’s master plan to deface Macedonia. Keep your heads up, Macedonians, our best time is yet to come. We will make Macedonia proud again, Mickoski said.

The comment comes as former Prime Minister Ljubco Georgievski, who is currently Zaev’s political ally, came out with a list of future concessions he says Macedonia should make in order to get Bulgaria to allow the opening of EU accession talks.