The statement of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi that he would postpone the Parliament session if 80 votes are not secured for the constitutional changes only confirms there is no two-thirds majority for their adoption, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Friday.

Mickoski told reporters that the only way out of the agony is early elections.

“One can conclude from Xhaferi’s statement that they do not have 80 MPs or a two-thirds majority in the Parliament to support the Bulgarian dictate. We have been saying this for more than a year. Instead of 120 lawmakers voting to dissolve the Parliament so that we hold early elections this fall, they continue to put the Macedonian citizens into agony. Why? Because several people in SDSM and DUI, afraid of the new political reality and of losing their positions on the political scene and within their respective parties, as well as the privileges and opportunity to steal from the people through rigged tenders, are doing their best to prevent early elections,” said Mickoski.

Asked if VMRO-DPMNE would support the Ilinden declaration that SDSM submitted in the Parliament earlier today, he said they should first see it and if there is nothing disputable, they would support it and even upgrade it.

“We should first see the declaration, see if there is some hidden treason there, because when something is coming from SDSM, one should carefully read it and make sure that the Macedonian identity is not for sale. If there is nothing disputable, we will not only support it but also upgrade it,” added Mickoski.