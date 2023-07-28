The ruling SDSM submitted on Friday a Declaration on Ilinden, the biggest Macedonian national holiday. On Monday, the party of the former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, submitted an identical declaration to the Bulgarian Parliament, only their declaration speaks about a Bulgarian uprising and a Bulgarian national holiday.

“This year marks the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising and the creation of the Krushevo Republic. The ideals of that republic and the uprising inspired the future generations of freedom fighters, who formed the first Macedonian state at the ASNOM convention in 1944”, states, among other things, the Declaration.