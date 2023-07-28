The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the incidents on June 27, 2023, in Skopje when Bulgarian citizens, soccer club Levski fans, were injured, one of them seriously wounded with a knife.

The Ministry also informs that the wounded Bulgarian is in stable, but very serious condition after an operation in a hospital in Skopje.

The Bulgarian MoFA reiterated the significance of, “taking effective measures for prevention of acts of aggression and guaranteeing the safety of all citizens”.